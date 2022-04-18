LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Bats Sputter, Darvish Deals, Gore Impresses, Hosmer Gets Ringing Endorsement

For the third straight day the Padres mustered just two runs, but it was enough Sunday thanks to Yu Darvish.

Darnay and Todd button up the first home series of 2022 with thoughts on Darvish's bounce-back outing, and a lineup with a lot of holes in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. Eric Hosmer was been one of their most consistent bats, and he received a strong endorsement Thursday. MacKenzie Gore looked good, the guys discuss his big league debut. Plus - why series against the Reds will tell us a lot more about the Padres than this weekend's visit from the Dodgers.

