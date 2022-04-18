Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Bats Sputter, Darvish Deals, Gore Impresses, Hosmer Gets Ringing Endorsement

With the exception of Thursday's offensive explosion it was a rough week at the plate. Fortunately some starting pitchers stood out.

By Darnay Tripp

For the third straight day the Padres mustered just two runs, but it was enough Sunday thanks to Yu Darvish.

Darnay and Todd button up the first home series of 2022 with thoughts on Darvish's bounce-back outing, and a lineup with a lot of holes in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. Eric Hosmer was been one of their most consistent bats, and he received a strong endorsement Thursday. MacKenzie Gore looked good, the guys discuss his big league debut. Plus - why series against the Reds will tell us a lot more about the Padres than this weekend's visit from the Dodgers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresOn FriarManny MachadoEric Hosmer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us