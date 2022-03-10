Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Baseball is Finally Back

Trades will soon be made, players will report in the coming days, and in less than a month MLB will embark on a full 162-game season. Thank goodness.

By Darnay Tripp

On day 99 the league and players union reached a deal. Derek and Darnay share their feelings now that the stalemate is finally over. They go over the key points, rule changes that are on the way, and what the coming days and weeks look like.

