LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Baseball is Finally Back

On day 99 the league and players union reached a deal. Derek and Darnay share their feelings now that the stalemate is finally over. They go over the key points, rule changes that are on the way, and what the coming days and weeks look like.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.