Padres

Listen: On Friar Podcast – Baseball America's Kyle Glaser on Progress Toward a 2020 MLB Season

The San Diego native shares his thoughts on the state of league negotiations, and how they could shape the upcoming season.

By Darnay Tripp

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 25: Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. talks with Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Tony Clark during batting practice prior to Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by LG Patterson/MLB via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

It appears that Rob Manfred and Tony Clark made real progress this week toward a 2020 MLB season. But how much is left to be settled?

Kyle Glaser, a San Diego native turned National Writer for Baseball America, joined the On Friar podcast to discuss the state of negotiations. As owners push for a 60-game season, and the players look for a schedule in the neighborhood of 72 games, Kyle explains how $10 million per team is still standing in the way.

Why has this process been so contentious? And what impact could that have on the game's following once players are back on the field? Kyle gave his take on the implications, and the various implications or a shortened season.

The guys also discussed the Padres' 2020 MLB Draft class, and why there's so much excitement around the group - thanks in part to a highly-regarded third round pick.

Local

San Diego County Jun 13

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 6 Outbreaks in 7 Days at Restaurants, Residences & Businesses

Reopening San Diego 21 mins ago

24 Hour Fitness Closes 4 San Diego Locations as Others Reopen

Before wrapping up, Kyle shared some of his experience growing up in San Diego - and why he considers one local ballpark (featured on his Twitter profile) a very special place.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher & Spotify

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresRob ManfredOn Friar
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us