LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Assessing the Cost of Improving the Padres as the Deadline Approaches

With a little over a week to go until the Trade Deadline mercifully arrives Derek and Darnay look back at the last week, and ahead at potential moves that will shape the Padres for the home stretch of 2021.

The guys assess the start of the second half, performances from starting pitchers, and the state of the roster heading into the deadline. There are some enticing names on the market, but at what cost? Darnay asks Derek which prospects he'd be willing to part with. After a few thoughts on everyone's favorite trade target they do a round of Three Up, Three Down featuring rain, Jurickson Profar and one golden haired infielder.

