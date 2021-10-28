LISTEN: On Friar Emergency Podcast – Get to Know Bob Melvin with Jessica Kleinschmidt

A.J. Preller shocked everyone again, this time with news that he's lured Bob Melvin away from Oakland to take over the Padres.

MLB reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt spent the last three seasons covering the A's and helped the guys get to know Melvin. Why did Oakland let him go, and why was he ready to leave? What will his approach be with the club's big personalities? What's his managerial style, and is criticism of his bullpen use warranted? He's won, but why hasn't he won even more? And what are his Zooms like? Jess answered these important questions and many others.

