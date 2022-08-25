On Friar Podcast: Do We Still Have Hope For the Padres? (SHOULD We Still Have Hope?)

The Padres have been so bad recently that their manager even hopes they've hit rock bottom. But have they? Or are we about to experience another late-season collapse?

The OnFriar Podcast tries to get to the bottom of it.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp discuss whether or not the Padres offense is as bad as it's looked or if they have a hot streak in them that can push San Diego back into the playoffs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.