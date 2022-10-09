detroit lions

Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

The team announced Smith was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury

By Max Molski

Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.  

The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against the New England Patriots. Smith was defending Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who caught a pass from Bailey Zappe for 23 yards.

The play was stopped for nearly 10 minutes as the medical staff placed Smith on a backboard and he was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The team announced that Smith was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 13 hours ago

On Friar: Snell Struggles, Mets Jump on Morejon to Force Series Deciding Game 3

MLB 16 hours ago

Walk This Way to Game 3 … Mets Beat Padres to Take NL Wild Card Series to its Limit

Sunday marked Smith’s first NFL start after he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys and played for the Lions and San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

detroit lionsNFLNew England Patriots
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us