Leeds United of America just took a big hit on Monday.

Following the club's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Leeds confirmed the sacking of American-born manager Jesse Marsch.

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

After 20 matches played in the 38-game campaign, Leeds are currently in 17th place with a win-draw-loss record of 4-6-10, accumulating 18 points. The club does have a game in hand compared to other teams also in the relegation fight, but Leeds' last league win came on Nov. 5 against Bournemouth just before the World Cup break.

Leeds backed Marsch in the recent January transfer window with three signings: striker Georginio Rutter for 28 million euros, center back Maximilian Wober for 12 million euros and midfielder Weston McKennie on a loan-to-buy deal reportedly worth 33 million plus add-ons. The latter fee would come into play in the summer should Leeds trigger the buy option, otherwise McKennie would return to his parent club, Juventus.

But Marsch had just one game with his new signings before being let go, with Rutter and McKennie both coming off the bench against Nottingham Forest despite being touted as eventual starters.

The 49-year-old Wisconsin native was appointed by Leeds on Feb. 28, 2022 to replace Marcelo Bielsa, one of the icons of football managerial history. Marsch signed a three-year deal and helped the club avoid relegation on the final matchday of the campaign after Leeds' promotion to England's top flight in 2020.

While the club searches for a replacement, Chris Armas will take charge when Leeds heads to Old Trafford on Wednesday to meet Manchester United.

As for Marsch, speculation could mount over a potential role with the United States men's national team, as he was an assistant in 2010-11 before leaving to manage Montreal Impact the following season. He also had two caps with the nation as a player from 2001-07. Marsch already has familiarity with Leeds' American trio of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and McKennie.

As the investigation into Gregg Berhalter continues, whose contract expired on Dec. 31, USSF President Cindy Cone recently said the organization hopes to have the position filled by the summer to better prepare for the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Anthony Hudson is the current interim manager and also led the USMNT during its two international friendlies in January, losing the first game to Serbia and managing a scoreless draw against Colombia.