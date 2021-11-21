LeBron James

Lakers' LeBron James Ejected After Elbowing Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in Face

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were ejected after a scuffle started on Sunday

By James Best

One of the most storied rivalries in NBA history added another chapter on Sunday night.

A scuffle broke out in the third quarter of the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers game after Pistons' big man Isaiah Stewart was hit in the eye by LeBron James.

The incident occurred with about nine minutes left in the third quarter as James attempted to box out Stewart on a free throw by Jerami Grant.

Stewart fell to the floor and immediately charged towards James with a bloody cut visible on the right side of his face. 

Pistons players and coaches had to restrain Stewart multiple times as he attempted to charge towards James again.

Both James and Stewart were ejected after the scuffle, giving James the second ejection of his career. Detroit is no stranger to NBA brawls. One of the worst incidents in NBA history occurred during a 2004 game between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers. Then-Pacers forward Ron Artest ran into the stands and began to fight fans in what became known as "The Malice at the Palace."

Sunday's scuffle was limited to the court, although Stewart did try to break away as he was escorted to the tunnel.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Pistons again on Sunday, Nov. 28.

