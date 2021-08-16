Come With Vax Proof or Get Shot On-Site: Raiders Set COVID Rules for Fans

The Las Vegas Raiders are the first NFL team to require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The team said Monday that the policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fans who have not been vaccinated can still attend, but must receive a shot on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to the game. They also must wear masks until two weeks after their second shot.

The team statement did not state a policy for fans not old enough to get vaccinated, according to NBC News.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

The Raiders played their first season in Las Vegas in 2020 without fans but will be at full capacity this season. The team played a preseason game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, marking the first time fans were able to see their team in Las Vegas.

Multiple apps now exist to store your vaccination record in case a business needs to access it to allow entry. "Conceivably, it's possible that there could be a digital trail from point A to point B to point C. And that could be where you're going, but also potentially who you're with," says NBC News Investigative Tech Reporter Cyrus Farivar. So maybe keep your paper vaccine record handy?