Lando Norris cruises to F1 Dutch Grand Prix win over Max Verstappen

Lando Norris overcame a poor start to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday and become the first driver to beat Max Verstappen at the champion's home race, as well as taking another bite out of Verstappen's standings lead.

Norris started on pole position but was slow off the line, allowing Red Bull driver Verstappen to jump ahead.

Norris closed the gap and overtook Verstappen into the opening corner on the 18th lap of 72 and was then on course for his second career win and the McLaren team's third of the year.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “The pace was very strong, the car was unbelievable today.”

Verstappen saw his lead over Norris cut from 78 points to 70 with nine races remaining.

After losing the lead at the start, “I expected Max to start pushing and get a bit of a gap but he never did,” Norris said.

"So from that point I knew we were in with a good fight. But he seemed to just keep dropping off and my pace was getting better. It’s a nice feeling inside the car and especially when I got past, I could just get comfortable."

Verstappen finished second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third after holding off Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen is without a win in five races, his longest winless run since 2020, and loses his record as the only driver to win at the Dutch Grand Prix since it returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.

“We tried everything we could today,” Verstappen said. “I think it was quite clear that we’re not quick enough, so I tried to be second today.”

Norris is the first McLaren driver to win in the Netherlands since Niki Lauda in 1985.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was fifth for Ferrari and Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was sixth, ahead of the two Mercedes' of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly was ninth for Alpine and Fernando Alonso 10th in an Aston Martin.