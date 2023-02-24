LAFC-LA Galaxy MLS Season Opener at Rose Bowl Stadium Postponed Due to Weather

The highly anticipated 2023 MLS season opener between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy has been postponed, the league announced on Friday.

Due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather in the LA area, the Feb. 25 match between the @LAGalaxy and @LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed to a later date.



More info: https://t.co/04U98CbGKJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 24, 2023

The match was slated to start on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. PT from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., but a winter storm across Los Angeles County and counties nearby has caused the postponement.

MLS said in a statement that more information for the rescheduled match will be announced at a later date. Tickets originally purchased for Saturday's game will be honored for the date when the match will be rescheduled to.

LAFC is coming off a win in the 2022 MLS Cup last November when it topped Philadelphia Union in an enthralling affair that needed extra time and a penalty shootout to be decided. LAFC is also the early favorites to repeat as MLS Cup champions in 2023.

LAFC-LA Galaxy thus far is the only game to be postponed for any reason. The remaining games are expected to go on as planned. Nashville SC and New York City FC are up first at 1:30 p.m. PT.