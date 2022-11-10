La Jolla's Luca de la Torre Named to US Men's World Cup Team

The World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20th — and in the run-up on Wednesday, the U.S. Men's Team announced its roster.

In somewhat of a surprise to football watchers, Chula Vista's Paul Arriola didn't make it the cut, but another San Diego player did: Luca de la Torre, a 24-year-old from La Jolla, is on the roster as a midfielder.

De la Torre came up playing for local soccer clubs like Nomads and Surf. According to his national team bio, De la Torre likes to eat at Roberto's and Urban Plates.

Arriola, 27, is a forward in MLS player who scored 10 goals and six assists in 34 total games for FC Dallas this season.

The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.

The U.S. will be competing in Group B along with England, Wales and Iran. England is announcing its squad on Thursday while Iran hasn’t set an official date yet. Wales unveiled its squad on Wednesday, which includes Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

The U.S. will open play against Wales on Nov. 21, followed by England on Friday, Nov. 25 and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to round out the group stage. All kick-off times are slated for 11 a.m. PT.