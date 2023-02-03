soccer

LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo Misses Barcelona Transfer by 18 Seconds

FIFA confirmed on Friday the transfer would not happen

By Sanjesh Singh

Eighteen has just become Julian Araujo's most-hated number.

It seemed like LA Galaxy and Barcelona had finalized the transfer of the 21-year-old right back from MLS to La Liga, which reportedly would've been for four million euros. But despite agreeing to personal terms and receiving MLS approval for the deal, a computer malfunction seemingly jeopardized the move.

A FIFA spokesperson on Friday confirmed the organization would not allow the deal to go through.

According to Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany, a "system error" on their end caused the club to miss the midnight deadline to file the necessary paperwork -- by 18 seconds.

The window had closed on Jan. 31, but Barcelona held out hope that FIFA's review of the situation could see the deal materialize after all.

Araujo, 21, would've started with Barcelona's B team for further development before breaking into the senior squad. Barcelona allowed Hector Bellerin to leave on a permanent deal to Sporting CP, with Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Ronaldo Araujo as the main options in that position now.

With the window shut, there is still a chance for Araujo to get the desired move. The two clubs would have to arrange for the deal to be a summer transfer instead, with Araujo needing to sign a pre-contract arrival so that he'd become a Barcelona player as soon as the next window opens sometime in early June.

