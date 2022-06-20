warriors championship parade

Klay Thompson Stumbles, Trucks Fan at Warriors Championship Parade

Klay was playing a different sport during Golden State's championship parade on Monday

By Taylor Wirth

Klay stumbles, knocks over Warriors fan at championship parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the NBA season finally over, Klay Thompson can start preparing for an NFL tryout this summer. 

During the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco on Monday, Thompson was running around Market Street, where he appeared to trip on the bus track in the ground and proceeded to stumble and truck a Warriors fan who was walking in front of him. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Block or charge? You be the judge. 

Andre Iguodala believes Klay's hit resembled that of two-sport superstar Bo Jackson, who was known for his hard hits as an NFL running back.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB 2 hours ago

LISTEN: How the Padres Get By Without Manny Machado

MLB 8 hours ago

LISTEN: Catching Up With Padres Legend Jake Peavy

RELATED: Steph's epic 'night night' mic-drop part of best parade moments

Fortunately, everyone was okay and the lady popped right back up and was greeted by none other than Thompson himself. 

Talk about a memory that will last a lifetime. 

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

warriors championship paradeNBAGolden State WarriorsKlay Thompson
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us