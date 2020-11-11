Kings of the Hill: SDSU Basketball Preseason Pick to Win Mountain West Conference

San Diego State basketball will be their conference champions, according to media members who regularly cover Mountain West Conference Basketball.

In the annual Mountain West preseason media poll, the Aztecs were picked to win the conference, receiving 14 of 17 first-place votes. SDSU has been predicted to finish either first or second in the Mountain West preseason poll in each of the last seven years. It is also the 12th time in the 22 seasons the Mountain West has been in existence that San Diego State has been picked in the preseason poll to wind up in first or second.

The Aztecs are the reigning conference champions, finishing last season 30-2 overall record, ranked sixth in the nation.

Following the Aztecs in predicted order of finish this year are: Boise State, Utah State, UNLV, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, Fresno State, Wyoming, Air Force and San Jose State.

San Diego State will open the 2020-21 season against 22nd ranked UCLA Nov. 25 at Viejas Arena.