Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Pickett took a big hit and immediately exited the game

By Logan Reardon

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field.

The injury occurred when Bucs linebacker Devin White sacked the first-year QB, which sent him into concussion protocol. Pickett was initially questionable to return but was later ruled out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After an ugly 38-3 loss in his first career start against the Buffalo Bills last week, Pickett showed improvement before getting injured. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, which was the first passing score of his career.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 13 hours ago

On Friar: Padres Rain on Dodgers' Parade, Make Long-Awaited Return to NLCS

baseball 15 hours ago

FOWL BALL! Padres (and a Goose) Rally Past Dodgers to Win National League Division Series

When Pickett left the game, the Steelers led 13-12 over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

This article tagged under:

Pittsburgh SteelersNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us