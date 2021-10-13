Keeping Tabs on the Padres Managerial Search

Here we go again.

Two years after handing Jayce Tingler the keys to a Padres franchise on the rise, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager A.J. Preller is looking for a skipper to help them complete their ascent.

Will he continue his pattern of hiring first-time Major League managers like Tingler and Andy Green, or will he opt for one of the seasoned names on the market?

Now that the wheels of the search are turning, we'll keep tabs on what names are being mentioned as possibilities for the Padres.

October 13: Ron Washington Hasn't Heard from the Padres

The Braves third base coach spoke with Darren Smith of XTRA 1360 Wednesday and said there has been no contact between he and the Padres.

He explained how he would approach the task of helping the club achieve its potential.

"Togetherness, oneness. All of us trying to get the job done together. And through that there are difficulties," Washington said. "When you have the same goal in mind you fight through all of that, and in the end you begin to reach the gold that's at the end of the rainbow."

"I don't have any doubt I can lead, I've been a leader all my life”#Braves 3rd base coach Ron Washington joined the @DSmithShow & talked about the Braves playoff run, his relationship with Preller & what he brings to the table if he was a manager



LISTEN https://t.co/e53WglFzoX pic.twitter.com/CaWoQ9iwIE — XTRA1360 (@XTRA1360) October 13, 2021

October 13: Bochy and Buck Among Those Discussed by Padres

USA Today MLB columnist Bob Nightengale tweeted that some of the names being discussed by the team include former Padres and Giants manager Bruce Bochy and three-time MLB Manager of the Year Buck Showalter.

Nightengale's list also includes former Rangers manager Jeff Banister; John Gibbons who helped the Blue Jays reach the ALCS in 2015 and 2016; Dodgers special assistant Ron Roenicke who managed the Red Sox in 2020 and got the Brewers to the NLCS in 2011; John Farrell who won the 2013 World Series with Boston and was fired in 2017 after back-to-back losses in the ALDS; and Brad Ausmus who managed the Tigers for four seasons including one trip to the ALDS and spent 2019 with the Angels.

The #Padres still are finalizing a list of managerial candidates to interview, but names being internally discussed include: Bruce Bochy, Buck Showalter, Jeff Bannister, John Gibbons, Ron Roenicke, John Farrell and Brad Ausmus. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 13, 2021

October 11: Possible Homecoming for Aaron Boone?

If the Yankees move on from Aaron Boone, the La Mesa native might not be out of a job for long.

ESPN's Buster Olney says there is speculation that Boone could be a viable candidate for the Padres. Olney also mentioned that the club has asked around about Ron Washington, Bruce Bochy and Buck Showalter. He believes the Padres are curious if Boone will come available.

After four years in the Bronx his contract is up, and there is uncertainty as to whether New York will keep him in pinstripes. Boone was at the helm for two 100-win seasons, including a trip to the ALCS in 2019. This year the Yankees lost in the AL Wild Card game after going 92-70.

The Yankees haven't announced what their intentions are with Manager Aaron Boone, whose contract expires right after the World Series. He can be a free agent then, and there is industry speculation he could emerge as a viable candidate for the San Diego Padres if he leaves NYY. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 11, 2021

October 11: Ron Washington Wants to be the Padres Next Manager

According to Robert Murray of Fansided the Padres have an interested candidate in Ron Washington. The highly respected 69-year-old third base coach of the Braves believes he is qualified for the gig.

“I think I can get that team over the hump," Washington said. "That’s my thinking. I need that general manager to think like that. I’m definitely able to get them where they want to go.”

