Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women's final

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women's final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, will present the trophy to either Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova following the match on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda