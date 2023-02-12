Kadarius Toney sets Super Bowl record with amazing punt return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kadarius Toney caught a punt and was quickly surrounded by Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver managed to not only escape but run for a 65 yard punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history, during a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

How did Toney break out of this?!



📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2TmFv8bedw — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Toney caught the punt at the Chiefs' 30-yard line and ran into a wall of Eagles before reversing field and taking off down the sideline behind blockers. He was tackled at the Eagles' five-yard line, setting up a four-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Sky Moore that increased the Chiefs' lead to 35-27 with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Toney's return broke the previous record of 61-yards set by Denver's Jordan Norwood in Super Bowl L.

It was Toney, a 2021 first-round pick who the Chiefs acquired earlier this season in a trade with the New York Giants, who also gave Kansas City the lead just minutes earlier. His five-yard touchdown catch capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 28-27 with 12:04 left in the fourth.

The Chiefs defense then forced a three-and-out, setting up Toney's punt return.

The Eagles evened the score on rushing touchdown and two-point conversion by Jalen Hurts. The Chiefs then regained the lead on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give Kansas City their second Super Bowl title in four years.