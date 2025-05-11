Rangers' Josh Jung hits home run for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother's Day

Josh Jung delivered a special Mother's Day gift to his mom, Mary.

The Texas Rangers third baseman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning at Detroit on Sunday. Jung's brother, Jace, was in the Tigers' lineup at the same position.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Before the game, Mary Jung delivered the game ball to the mound and her sons joined her on the field.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“My heart is just exploding. I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better Mother’s Day gift,” Mary Jung said in an interview on the Rangers’ telecast. “We’re all in the same place, to begin with. But then to watch them live their dream, do what they love to do, I couldn’t be more proud.”

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first home run by a player facing his brother's team on Mother’s Day since at least 1969.

The Jungs' parents, Mary and Jeff, have been in attendance throughout the three-game series. The brothers also started on Saturday when Texas recorded a 10-3 victory.