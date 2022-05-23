Josh Donaldson Suspended for Calling White Sox' Tim Anderson ‘Jackie'

Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' remark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB has suspended Josh Donaldson one game for calling Tim Anderson “Jackie,” as in Jackie Robinson, during Saturday’s game.

“There is no dispute over what was said on the field,” said Michael Hill, MLB senior VP for on-field operations in a statement. “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

The comment led to a heated discussion between Yasmani Grandal and Donaldson later in the game, which in turn caused both the White Sox and Yankees benches to clear.

“It happened in the firstー the first time he got onー and I spared him that time,” Anderson said after Saturday’s game. “Then it happened again, and it was just uncalled for. We don’t need to be playing like that.”

Donaldson didn’t deny the allegations, but tried to brush it aside as a joke, per the Athletic.

Josh Donaldson says he called Tim Anderson “Jackie” during today’s game, referencing a quote from Anderson in a 2019 story. Donaldson said he felt the self-reference had been a joke between the two of them in the past. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 21, 2022

Clearly, Anderson and the rest of the White Sox didn't find the comment very funny.

“I think that’s very sad,” Dallas Keuchel said after hearing about Donaldson’s comment. “There’s no need, or room for that. Anywhere.”

“This game went through a period of time where a lot of those comments were made, and I think we’re way past that,” said Grandal. “It’s just unacceptable. I just thought it was a low blow, and I want to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way that you’re allowed to say something like that, that like I said, is just unacceptable.”

Grandal and Donaldson exchanged words at home plate, benches cleared, TA had to be restrained 😳 pic.twitter.com/3OgsVivV7U — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 21, 2022

White Sox reliever Joe Kelly was on the radio when news of the suspension came down, and he was incredulous at the one-game penalty.

"One game? I got eight games for making a silly face at Carlos Correa,” Kelly said via 670TheScore. “I got six games for someone attacking me on the mound."

Donaldson has appealed the suspension, according to MLB.

