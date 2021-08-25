Jordon Brookshire Wins SDSU's Starting QB Job

Jordon Brookshire dealt with the disappointment of falling short in San Diego State's crowded quarterback competition a year ago. Not only did he not win the job, he entered the season fourth on the depth chart. Another season, another group of players vying for the opportunity - but this time, for Brookshire, a new result.

Brady Hoke told reporters Wednesday that the senior from Santa Rosa will lead the Aztecs' offense in their season opener September 4 against New Mexico State.

Hoke credited Brookshire for the way he stood out in competitive situations this fall.

While Carson Baker got the initial nod a year ago, Brookshire and Lucas Johnson were also thrust into action. Brookshire went 42-of-74 for 410 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His best performance came in the team's season finale against BYU. The six-foot-two-inch dual threat talent set season highs in completions with 21, attempts with 31 and yards with 230. Brookshire threw for a score and gave up an interception as well.

Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Jeff Hecklinski says one area of growth he's seen in his QB is in his accuracy.

"That's the one thing that he's made really great strides in."

Brookshire also ran for 101 yards, including 50 on 13 carries against Colorado. That performance came in his first week back after battling COVID-19. Hecklinski said he practiced for the first time in four weeks prior to their visit to Boulder. A week later he started against Colorado State, throwing for 130 yards and a TD, rushing for 38 yards in a 29-17 win.

Hoke and Hecklinski cited the toughness their signal caller showed late last season, and the leadership he's displayed the last two seasons.

San Diego State marks the end of a career that has featured three stops. Brookshire played at Santa Rosa Junior College and Laney College before arriving at SDSU in 2019. He made three appearances, but did not attempt a pass, redshirting in his first season on campus.