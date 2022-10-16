Jordan Poole Gets Heartwarming Jeremy Lin Shout-Out After Warriors' Extension

JP gets touching shout-out from J-Lin after Dubs’ extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s important to remember those that were with you at the bottom when you make it to the top.

Jordan Poole’s journey has been a roller coaster since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors No. 28 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Along the ride were a couple of visits to Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, where he met and played with beloved former NBA guard Jeremy Lin. As Poole continued to bounce back and forth between Santa Cruz and San Francisco, the former first-round pick worked in silence as he waited for his moment.

Three years later, it paid off -- literally.

After overcoming loads of adversity, the 23-year-old finalized a four-year, $140 million contract extension with Golden State on Sunday.

Lin showed some love to Poole and congratulated his former teammate with some meaningful words in an Instagram post.

Lin played one season (2010-11) with the Warriors but his breakout came with the New York Knicks, with "Linsanity" consuming the sports world in February 2012.

In 2021, seeking a return to the NBA, Lin was added to Santa Cruz's roster where he played in nine games, averaging 19.8 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from deep.

During that same time, the Taiwanese-American player got to watch Poole firsthand develop as a young player. So when Lin watched Poole blossom into a crucial member of the Warriors last season during their championship run, it came as no surprise to him.

While his basketball endeavors have landed him back in the CBA with the Beijing Ducks, the love Dub Nation has for Lin will never go away. And the same goes for Poole.