John Harbaugh Gives Short Response During First Quarter Interview of Wild Card Matchup

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not winning over many fans with his in-game interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark.

With the Ravens down 9-0 at the end of the first quarter, Stark asked Harbaugh about a taunting penalty on cornerback Marcus Peters that cost Baltimore 10 yards and eventually a touchdown. Harbaugh responded with a simple “Well, I didn’t like that last penalty.”

Stark attempted to reframe the question by asking what he planned to tell his team defensively before being cut off by Harbaugh who said, “We’ll be fine, our guys will be fine. It’s going to be a hard-fought game out here, we’re going to play a good game.”

The cherry on top of the already-icy interview was Stark’s final question about whether or not viewers could expect to see backup quarterback Anthony Brown following an early interception by Tyler Huntley.

Harbaugh responded by saying “We’ll just see how the game goes, OK? Thanks.”

John Harbaugh is on edge 😡 pic.twitter.com/KP7YatdoKP — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 16, 2023

People on social media immediately took note of the interaction, with responses ranging from jokes to frustration on behalf of Stark.

John Harbaugh to Melissa Stark: pic.twitter.com/tcp5b73Thf — Ken Harris (@kensgotbs) January 16, 2023

If you want to do away with in game interviews I am ALL for that. But right now they’re here, and these guys KNOW they have to do them. So grow up and do them. You get asked a tough question? Answer it and move on. Melissa Stark is the best in the biz damn right she’s gonna push — Jessie Coffield (@Jessie_Coffield) January 16, 2023

Give Melissa Stark hazard pay — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 16, 2023

The Ravens are currently playing without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson who suffered a knee injury back in Week 13. While Jackson’s absence from the lineup has been expected for several days now, he notably didn’t travel with the team to Cincinnati. It is speculated this decision is related to the current contract impasse between him and Ravens’ management.