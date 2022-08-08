Joe Tsai defends Nets' staff following Kevin Durant's reported ultimatum originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Tsai has some massive decisions to make about his NBA team, but he isn’t throwing anybody under the bus just yet.

The Brooklyn Nets owner defended the team’s coaching staff and front office on Monday following a reported ultimatum made by Durant:

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend and told the owner he needs to either trade Durant or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. The 12-time All-Star reportedly told Tsai that he “does not have faith in the team’s direction,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant first made his trade request in late June, right before NBA free agency got underway. Charania reported that the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are the “most significant” franchises right now in a potential Durant sweepstakes.

Trading Durant could secure the Nets one of the largest trade packages in league history. Then again, it might be in the “best interest” of the team to hang onto a future Hall of Famer who has four years left on his contract.