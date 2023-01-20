Joe Namath Says New York Jets Can Unretire His No. 12 For Aaron Rodgers

Broadway Aaron?

Might not have the same ring to it as "Broadway Joe."

But many fans would like to see Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wearing No. 12 for the New York Jets next season. That includes the legendary Joe Namath, who said he'd allow the Jets to unretire his No. 12 if they were to acquire Rodgers.

"I hope it can come true, but it’s farfetched,” Namath said on WFAN's "Tiki And Tierney" show. “I know (Jets owner) Mr. Johnson is trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get Rodgers...I'm a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears number 12, of course. I'm thinking, well, man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing number 12? Because the number was retired many years ago."

Namath was then told that the decision on allowing Rodgers to wear No. 12 would be up to him.

"Well, this is what I'm saying, it's on ownership," Namath said. "It's different ownership. It's different people. And I'd sure like Rodgers, if he's there, I want him to wear his number, man. We established ourselves and we've got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah! It'd be great to have him in New York."

Joe Namath said he'd unretire his number if it meant the Jets brought in this Super Bowl winning QB in 2023.pic.twitter.com/xphiDQDN5p — TikiAndTierneyWFAN (@TikiAndTierney) January 19, 2023

The 39-year-old Rodgers has spent his entire 18-year career, but his future with the team remains uncertain. He is under contract with the Packers through 2026 but has not yet commit to returning.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

The Jets finished 7-10 this season after losing the final six games of the season, but they have a playoff-ready defense and some intriguing offensive weapons. Their biggest need is at quarterback with Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, having failed to develop to this point.

Namath, who led the Jets to their lone championship in Super Bowl III and had his number retired in 1985, agreed that the Jets need to move on from Wilson.

"We need a change there," he said.