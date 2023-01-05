Joe Burrow: Bengals Support Whatever Bills Want to Do With Postponed Game

Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds.

Monday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills came to a frightening halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. After initially being suspended, the contest was postponed later Monday night and it was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition. Hamlin’s family has passed along updates over the last three days on the 24-year-old’s status, saying on Wednesday there have been “signs of improvement.”

The status of the Bills-Bengals game remains unclear as of 9:55 a.m. ET Thursday. The NFL said on Tuesday that the matchup would not resume this week and that no changes had been made to the Week 18 schedule.

As the Bengals prepare for a Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Burrow said he and his team supports the Bills in however they want to handle Monday’s game moving forward.

“I think whatever Buffalo wants to do would be what we want to do, as well,” Burrow told reporters on Wednesday. “We're behind them 100%, support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward.”

Burrow also acknowledged that making up the game would be “tough” scheduling-wise. Week 18 games are currently slated for Saturday and Sunday with the wild card round set to commence on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Monday’s matchup carries significant playoff implications for both teams. Buffalo could clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with two more wins, one against the Bengals and another against the New England Patriots on Sunday. If Monday’s matchup does not resume, the team would need the Kansas City Chiefs to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to have a chance at a first-round playoff bye.

The Bengals, meanwhile, would clinch the AFC North title if their game against the Bills is canceled entirely. They would either be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC depending on how Sunday’s games play out.

“Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday,” Burrow said. “As unusual as this week has been, it’s business as usual from a football standpoint, unfortunately.”

It remains to be seen how the NFL will handle this unprecedented and unfortunate situation, but Burrow, the Bengals and the rest of the football community are standing with the Bills.