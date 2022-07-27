NFL training camp

Joe Burrow to Miss Part of Bengals' Camp After Appendectomy

Backup QBs Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the snaps until Burrow returns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy, but there is no timetable for his return to the field, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

Taylor said he didn't expect the star quarterback to fall behind in practice. Burrow had surgery Tuesday and Taylor expected Burrow to be released from the hospital Wednesday, which happened to be the first official day of workouts for the Bengals.

"The good news is he has two years in (the system)," Taylor said. "He knows it. He still has his iPad. He won’t be behind the eight ball.”

Backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the snaps until Burrow's return, likely in a couple of weeks.

The Bengals are coming off their first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes last season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

On Monday, Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledged the team was already restructuring finances so they can meet Burrow's salary demands in the next contract. He is eligible to negotiate after this season.

NOTES: Taylor said G Alex Cappa and HB Samaje Perine were removed from the physically unable to perform list and will be eased back into action.

