Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

The Bengals QB wore another fashionable outfit for Sunday's divisional round game

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Joe Sheisty is here.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie.

He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Burrow has been one of the NFL’s most fashionable stars since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals in the 2020 draft. This season, he has sported a number of stellar looks for his stadium entrances. He donned a flower suit for a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, paid homage to “The Office” with a hoodie in Pittsburgh and has even broken out a couple of bucket hats.

As great as his ensembles have been this season, it will be tough for Burrow to top his outfit from last year’s Super Bowl:

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

USMNT Jan 20

Report: Brian McBride Out As USMNT General Manager

MLB Jan 19

On Friar Podcast: How Excited Should Padres Fans Be About a 16-Year-Old Catching Prospect?

Burrow and the Bengals are two wins away from their second straight Super Bowl appearance. If they upset the Bills on Sunday, they will battle the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.

This article tagged under:

Joe BurrowNFLNFL PlayoffsCincinnati Bengals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us