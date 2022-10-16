Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers

Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin.

After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

Talk about rubbing salt into the wound.

Wisconsin, known to be the cheese capital of the world, has more licensed cheesemakers than any other state with 1,290.

With the victory, the Jets (4-2) are on a three-game winning streak and face the Broncos in their next showdown.

As for the Packers (3-3), the loss marks their second straight loss to a New York team but looks to redeem their momentum against the Commanders in Week 7.