Aaron Rodgers

Jets GM Joe Douglas Emphatically Says Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Gonna Be Here'

Rodgers is currently still a member of the Green Bay Packers

By Logan Reardon

Jets GM emphatically says Aaron Rodgers is 'gonna be here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets continue to circle each other.

In an event hosted by WFAN Sports Radio on Friday night, Boomer Esiason asked general manager Joe Douglas when Rodgers would finally be a Jet. Before a bunch of raucous Gang Green supporters, Douglas expressed confidently that a deal would get done.

"He's gonna be here," Douglas said as the crowd erupted.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Even though it's been nearly a month since the four-time MVP made his intentions to join the Jets clear, a deal still hasn't happened. Both sides obviously want to get the most out of the trade, but Rodgers is going to be a Jet at some point.

While there's no clear deadline to make a deal, the 2023 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and many would infer that both sides want to get it done by then.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB 24 hours ago

Padres Cruz By Braves to Even Series in Atlanta

San Diego Padres Apr 7

Padres' Joe Musgrove Makes Rehab Start With El Paso Chihuahuas

Soon enough, Rodgers will take his talents to the Big Apple.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLNew York Jets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us