Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies Following Bicycle Crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News.

Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and hit the veteran coach in San Ramon, his agent Jeff Sperbeck said Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He never regained consciousness and died Thursday surrounded by his wife, three daughters, mother and brother.

“Greg’s infectious personality is most people’s first and lasting memory of him,” Sperbeck said in a statement. “The phrase ‘he never met a stranger’ encapsulates Knapper’s zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com