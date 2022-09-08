Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula Sips From Can of Heineken After Us Open Loss

American Jessica Pegula lost to top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Getty Images

Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

The No. 8-seed Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is the country's highest-ranked tennis player, took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters.

When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.”

Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pegula was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

The setback dropped Pegula's record in Grand Slam quarterfinals to 0-4, with three of those losses this season.

“I’m a little deflated right now,” Pegula said. “I’m not real happy.”

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 6 hours ago

Darvish Steady Through Six, Padres Use Power to Top Diamondbacks

Fernando Tatis 16 hours ago

Suspended San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr Has Surgery on Left Shoulder

Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jessica Pegulaus open
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us