Jason Day Shows Appreciation for First Responders at Farmers Insurance Open

Jason Day has enjoyed some memorable walks down the 18th hole of the Torrey Pines South Course. During his final hole of Wednesday's pro-am he experienced one that was a little different from the norm.

The two-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open had 21-year San Diego Fire-Rescue Department veteran Stan Sgambelluri carrying his bag for the par five finishing hole. Each year at the tournament, first responders from the city's Fire and Police Departments take the bag on the 18th hole of the South Course.

"Unbelievable, it was so much fun," Sgambelluri said.

Day and Sgambelluri discussed each other's jobs - Day sharing golf tips and the San Diego native telling stories of his two-plus decades as a firefighter. The Australian PGA Tour pro has extra appreciation for his one-time caddie's occupation, given the number of first responders who have helped battle wildfires in his come country.

"It just goes to show how brave they are," Day said. "And the amount of courage it takes to actually strap the shoes on and head to something that's nearly impossible to beat."

Day left the avid golf fan with a signed flag after finishing his round with a birdie on the 18th hole, and complimented him on his 21-year career working for the city.

On Wednesday Farmers Insurance announced a $150,000 donation to the First Responders Relief Fund.