It's a hit parade! The San Diego Padres get 17 hits in a 10-3 win against the Seattle Mariners.

On Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park, the Padres concluded a 2-game series against the Mariners with a dominant performance from their hitters and pitchers.

By Todd Strain

The Padres up and down season continued Wednesday with an up, a big up.

The San Diego Padres scored 10 runs and belted out 17 hits in beating the Seattle Mariners 10-3 to salvage a split of the mini 2-game series.

In the previous 8 games before Wednesdays game, the Padres had yo-yoed offensive performances.

Here was their run total in the previous 8 games : 9, 1, 10, 1, 6, 1, 5, 1.

In the games that the Padres scored just 1 run, they lost them all. They won all the other games in which they scored more than a single run. Adding it up, that's a combined 30 runs in their last 4 wins and a measly 4 runs in their last 4 loses.

So, after Tuesday's 4-1 run loss, it only figured that Wednesday would bring an offensive outburst, and it did. Making it 9 games in a row the Padres have alternated scoring 1 run with scoring 5 or more runs.

The first Padres run came in the 1st inning, after a Gary Sanchez double, Matt Carpenter singled him home for a 1-0 lead.

In the 2nd inning, it was Sanchez leading the charge, hitting a 3-run 414 foot homer putting the Padres ahead 4-0.

Sanchez has been sensational since signing with San Diego. In 9 games as a Padre, Sanchez has 4 homers and 10 RBI's.

In the 5th inning, the Padres added to their lead, as Juan Soto singled in Fernando Tatis Jr. making it 5-0. Later, Alfonso Rivas added an RBI single for a 6-0 Padre lead, followed by a Juan Soto single that plated 2 more runs and a 8-0 advantage. A 2-run double in the 7th inning by Soto made it 10-0 Padres. Soto set a career high with 5 hits, as he went a perfect 5-5 with 4 RBI.

All that run support was plenty for starting pitcher Michael Wacha. The National League pitcher of the month for May was marvelous on the mound against the Mariners. Wacha pitched 6 shutout innings, with 7 strikeouts, while allowing just 2 Seattle hits.

The Padres have an off day Thursday, before starting a 3-game series on the road against the Colorado Rockies.

