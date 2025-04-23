‘It's a game changer': Toreros unveil brand new basketball facility

It is getting more and more difficult to compete in college athletics, especially if you aren't a brand name program. On Tuesday, the Toreros unveiled a resource they believe will help them level up.

The University of San Diego held a grand opening for its brand new Basketball Performance Center. The $35 million, 28,000 square foot facility features equal space for the men's and women's programs.

"It's a game changer," men's basketball coach Steve Lavin said. "It's already making a difference in both of our recruiting."

"We're immediately able to be in conversations that we weren't in the past," women's head coach Blanche Alverson added.

The Toreros will have at their disposal two basketball courts, a strength and conditioning area tailored to hoops, sports medicine and hydrotherapy facilities, locker rooms and lounges, a film room and coaches offices.

"My immediate reaction was I was completely blown away," Alverson said.

The performance center was designed with common space available to the coaching staffs, as well as areas designed for shared use amongst players. The university wants to facilitate stronger connection within each roster. With constant turnover in the age of the transfer portal, their hope is that those bonds will result in more stability year to year.

Alverson took over the women's program last month after serving as associate head coach at Georgia Tech.

Lavin just wrapped up his third season inside Jenny Craig Pavilion. After winning 18 games in 2024, Lavin fielded another new look roster that managed a 6-27 record.

Between the performance center and a new NIL campaign, he views this as a relaunch of sorts for Torero hoops.

"We can be ambitious in a way where we now know we can compete at the top of our league and beyond," Lavin added.