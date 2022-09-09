Isaiah McKenzie

Isaiah McKenzie Announces Sister's Gender Reveal After Touchdown

McKenzie finished the game with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown

By Marsha Green

Isaiah McKenzie announces sister's gender reveal after touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Those were the words of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie during his celebration after catching his first touchdown of the season Thursday night:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the celebration, McKenzie ran up to the end zone camera and screamed “IT’S A BOY” twice, which at first seemed like an odd TD celebration, but now we know why. 

McKenzie was giving one of the most memorable and creative gender reveals in history to his sister and her husband, who are expecting. The couple will be having a son. The third-quarter TD gave the Bills a 17-10 lead in their opening night rout against defending champions Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

McKenzie finished the game with two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown as the Bills went on to defeat the Rams 31-10 to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season. 

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 21 hours ago

On Friar Podcast: Padres in Promising Position – Good Signs Despite Soto's Struggles

NFL 23 hours ago

2022 NFL Season Preview and Predictions

With a new starting spot this season, hopefully McKenzie will have more TD opportunities to give us another creative celebration.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Isaiah McKenzieNFLBuffalo Bills
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us