Iowa State Beats LSU in Latest March Madness Upset

No. 11 Iowa State knocked out No. 6 LSU with a 59-54 win in the latest upset of this year's NCAA men's tournament.

Strong defense helped the Cyclones hold LSU to only 19 points in the first half as the offense ran efficiently on the other end of the floor.

Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter gained momentum early and kept it going, finishing with 19 and 23 points respectively.

Iowa will now play the winner of Wisconsin and Colgate in the second round on Sunday, March 20.

Iowa State’s win was also responsible for busting the final perfect bracket, rounding out a Day 1 that left no bracket with everything correct.