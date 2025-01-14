IOC will replace swimmer Gary Hall Jr.'s medals, which were left behind in LA fires

The International Olympic Committee will replace the 10 medals that American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. left behind while fleeing the Los Angeles wildfires.

Hall, who fled his home in the Pacific Palisades last week and is now at his sister's home in San Diego, only took his dog and insulin (he is a type 1 diabetic) when he left.

Days later, IOC president Thomas Bach said that all 10 of the medals Hall won while competing in three Olympics will be replaced.

"We are in full solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and full of admiration for the tireless work of the firefighters and the security forces," Bach said in a statement Sunday. "Currently the full focus must be on the fight against the fires and the protection of the people and property.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We have also learned that a great Olympian, Gary Hall Jr., has lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide him with replicas."

Hall, 50, has five gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals from the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics. He shared his story of leaving Los Angeles amidst the fires in an interview with the Associated Press.

"It was an exodus," Hall said. "I saw a plume of smoke that doubled in width within a minute at the top of the hill that I live on. I live on a street called Lachman Lane, and I saw houses start to catch fire and knew that it was time to go.

"I didn't have much time. I opened up the back of my SUV and started loading it. After my first trip, I started feeling the embers raining down on me and wasn't going to stick around to find out how much time I had before my house went up.

"I grabbed my dog and my insulin. I have Type 1 diabetes and need that to live. And jumped in the car and abandoned my home, my Olympic medals and everything of sentimental value that I possess."