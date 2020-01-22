Inspirational Student Athletes: Young Para-Athletes

Inspirational student Athlete of the Month

By Todd Strain

A new high school adaptive sports program has officially launched in San Diego, with a focus on track and field.

The program will allow para-athletes to be on their high school teams and compete with para-athletes from other schools. The track and field adaptive athlete program is a joint partnership between Challenged Athletes Foundation and CIF San Diego.

CAF is a world leader in helping individuals with physical challenges to pursue sports and physical fitness. The program aims to increase awareness of adaptive sports competition while creating training and grant opportunities for middle and high school-aged athletes with physical challenges.

On January 12th, the first-ever adaptive track and field pre-season training session was held at Clairemont High School to support and prepare adaptive student athletes to join their high school teams.

“Participating in athletics is an incredible opportunity for students to find connection with their school and our goal is to create inclusive high school teams with student athletes of all abilities,” said CAF Co-Founder, Bob Babbitt. “The High School Adaptive Sports Program will help to better equip athletes, coaches, parents administration, and healthcare providers with the resources needed for participation.”

The first initiative is a six-week Adaptive Track & Field Training Program in both San Diego and Northern California.

