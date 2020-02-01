Aztecs

In Front of Kawhi Leonard, Aztecs Improve to 23-0

SDSU beat Utah State on the night they retired #15

By Derek Togerson

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs dribbles the ball in the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Viejas Arena on February 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard is the best basketball player in San Diego State history. But the Aztecs club he watched on Saturday night might be the best team ever to set foot on Montezuma Mesa.

The Aztecs retired Leonard's #15 at halftime. Interestingly it was just the third time all season SDSU trailed at the break. Down 39-31, Kawhi told the sellout crowd of 12,414, "We have another half to go."

Oh, did they ever.

SDSU went bonkers in a come-from-behind, 80-68 win over the Aggies to get to 23-0. The reversal of fortune was very much a product of junior forward Matt Mitchell going on the hot streak of a lifetime.

After scoring four points in the first half, Mitchell went bonkers for 24 points in the final 20 minutes. In the final minute, the crowd started chanting "UNDEFEATED!"

The Aztecs are now just six games away from a perfect regular season and the first undefeated conference run in Mountain West history.

Their next step is on Saturday, Feb. 8 on the road against Air Force.

