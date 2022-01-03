Illinois bettor can win over $1.2 million if Georgia beats Alabama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marco Piemonte may be from Illinois, but he’ll be cheering “Go Dawgs!” next Monday night.



Piemonte is four legs down and has one to go after placing $33,000 on a five-leg parlay. If Georgia beats Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 10, he will take home over $1.2 million.

Check out the bet below:

If Piemonte gets cold feet about Georgia beating Bama, he can cash out with over $600,000.

Even though the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game, Piemonte does not seem to be lacking confidence heading into the grudge match:

Letting it RIDE https://t.co/4VFnM4gYlK — Marco Piemonte (@Marco_Parlay) January 3, 2022

This is not the first time seven figures have been on the line for Piemonte this football season. Back in October, he finished with over $1.3 million after putting $33,000 on a four-leg parlay. He won the first three legs on Oct. 20 with a Denver Nuggets (+195) moneyline victory over the Phoenix Suns, a Sacramento Kings (+205) moneyline win over the Portland Trail Blazers and an Appalachian State football (+180) moneyline triumph over Coastal Carolina. Piemonte secured the bet when Case Keenum and the Cleveland Browns (-130) beat the Denver Broncos in a Thursday Night Football contest on Oct. 21.

Piemonte can thank the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals for getting him this far on his current bet. Now, he needs the favored Bulldogs to come through for him in the national title game.

Piemonte works for the Al Piemonte Auto Group, which owns several car dealerships in the Chicago area. The company is named after his father, who used to run the business and died in 2014.