How to watch the 2022 US Open women’s semifinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

While the 2022 U.S. Open is coming to a close, tennis fans have one last weekend to enjoy the action in New York.

The final three women’s singles matches of the tournament will include a pair of semifinal contests on Thursday night followed by the final on Saturday to conclude an iconic two weeks of tennis.

In one semifinal, Poland’s Iga Swiatek will take on Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka. This matchup will have a lot to do with how Sabalenka is serving and the quality of returns the top-seeded play will be able to produce.

In the other semifinal, France’s Caroline Garcia will take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, which will feature two completely different game styles. Garcia, who is on a 14-match winning streak, will be bringing an aggressive game with her serve, baseline strikes and transition to the net, while Jabeur will use her craftiness to keep her opponent wrong-footed.

The U.S. Open is the final Grand Slam of the year, so you won't want to miss the action this weekend. Here is everything you need to know to tune into the final women’s single matches at the 2022 U.S. Open:

Who is in the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open and what are the matchups?

The semifinal matchups for the U.S. Open are as follows:

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka

No. 17 Caroline Garcia vs. No. 5 Ons Jabeur

What time are the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open?

The semifinals will begin on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

The first match will feature Caroline Garcia vs. Ons Jabeur at 7 p.m. ET followed by Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka.

How can I watch the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals?

The semifinal matches will be available on ESPN. You can also stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

Who is favored to win the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals?

In the Garcia-Jabeur matchup, the Frenchwoman is favored to win, according to PointsBet.

Caroline Garcia, -154

Ons Jabeur, +126

In the Swiatek-Sabalenka semifinal, Swiatek has the edge.

Iga Swiatek, -213

Aryna Sabalenka, +170

How much money does the 2022 U.S. Open winner make?

The winner of the U.S. Open will collect $2,600,000.

