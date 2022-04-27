One of the best parts of the NFL offseason is almost upon us.

The 2022 NFL Draft, slated to start on April 28, will feature the next potential crop of young stars in the league.

Thirty-two teams will look to pick the next batch of stars across seven rounds. Here’s how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will start with the first round on April 28. April 29 will feature rounds two and three. The final day of the draft is April 30, which will feature rounds 4-7.

What time is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Here is when to watch the three days of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 28

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, April 29

Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 30

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network. It will also be streamed on the ESPN app.

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, the new home of the Raiders. The main festivities will occur in the infamous Las Vegas Strip. The city was supposed to host the draft in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the annual event to be held virtually. Cleveland hosted the 2021 NFL Draft, but now Vegas will get its chance.

What is the order of the 2022 NFL Draft?

For the second straight season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Last year they selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence. These are the teams with the first 10 picks:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14

2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1

3. Houston Texans, 4-13

4. New York Jets, 4-13

5. New York Giants, 4-13

6. Carolina Panthers, 5-12

7. New York Giants (via Chicago, 6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver, 7-10)

10. New York Jets (via Seattle, 7-10)

Who are the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft?

There’s no consensus No. 1 overall pick this year, but there are multiple solid options who could go early in the first round and beyond.

Some of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft include EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, S Kyle Hamilton, EDGE Travon Walker, OT Evan Neal, WR Drake London, QB Malik Willis, LB Devin Lloyd and CB Sauce Gardner, among others.