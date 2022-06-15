How to watch the 2022 College World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It all comes down to Omaha.

Just eight teams are left standing in the NCAA baseball national tournament, and only four of them are national seeds. No. 1 Tennessee was taken out by Notre Dame in one of the most shocking results of the college baseball season. With the Vols out of the picture, No. 2 Stanford is the highest-remaining seed after overcoming a series deficit against UConn.

No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Texas and No. 14 Auburn join Stanford as the only national seeds to reach the 2022 College World Series. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Ole Miss join Notre Dame to make up the non-seeded contingent.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Texas can move into sole possession of second place for the most baseball championships in Division I history. Their six titles are tied with LSU and trail only USC’s 12 for the most all-time.

Stanford and Oklahoma are the only other teams in this year’s College World Series to win it all, earning two championships apiece. Auburn, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss are all chasing their first national title.

Here’s what to watch in the 2022 College World Series and how to tune into the action:

Where is the 2022 College World Series?

College World Series games will be played at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb. The venue, formerly known as TD Ameritrade Park, first hosted the College World Series in 2011, though the event has been in Omaha since 1950.

Where can I stream the College World Series?

Every College World Series game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2. They can all be streamed on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

When is the 2022 College World Series?

The College World Series will take place from June 17-27. The finals will begin on June 25.

Here is the full schedule, along with TV info for each game:

Friday, June 17

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, June 18

Game 3: Arkansas vs. No. 2 Stanford, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Auburn, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, June 19

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Monday, June 20

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, June 23

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, Time TBD, ESPN (only necessary if Game 6 winner loses Game 11)

Game 14: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Time TBD, ESPN2 (only necessary if Game 8 winner loses Game 12)

Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 1: Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 26, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Monday, June 27, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

How does the College World Series work?

Sixty-four teams make the NCAA baseball tournament. The 16 national seeds get to host regionals.

Once the tournament got down to 16 teams, the eight highest remaining seeds got to host Super Regionals, best-of-three series that determined which teams would travel to Omaha for a chance to earn the national title.

Now that the tournament is down to eight teams, it comes down to a double-elimination format in Omaha. The two teams that make it through double-elimination play will then face off in the best-of-three finals.