How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 33

After some intense European clashes in the Champions League and Europa League, the English Premier League returns for matchweek 33. Liverpool and Manchester City proved their excellence by moving into the semifinals of the Champions League, while West Ham and Leicester head to the semifinals of the Europa League.

After a thrilling 2-2 draw between them last weekend, Manchester City and Liverpool and still locked in a tight battle for first place, with City edging the lead by one point. The two will play again this weekend, though this time it will be in the FA Cup semifinals.

At the bottom of the table, Burnley will take on West Ham as they fight for survival, while Watford face-off with Brentford. Norwich have a tall task ahead as Manchester United await on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know prior to the start of matchweek 33:

When is Premier League Matchweek 33?

Premier League Matchweek 33 will begin on Saturday, April 16 and conclude on Sunday, April 17.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

All the Matchweek 33 action will take place on USA Network, NBC and Peacock. The full schedule for each day is below: