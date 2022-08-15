How to Watch No. 5 Notre Dame Vs. No. 2 Ohio State in College Football Week 1

How to watch No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season will feature a primetime top-five showdown.

The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will visit the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for a heavyweight clash at the Horseshoe during Labor Day Weekend.

Ohio State was slotted behind No. 1 Alabama in the preseason AP poll following an 11-2 2021 campaign that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. With Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud entering his second season as the starter under center, the Buckeyes have a strong chance to capture their first national championship since 2014.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, earned its highest preseason ranking since 2006 after going 11-2 and falling to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Fighting Irish are heading into a new era with a first-time head coach in Marcus Freeman and a first-time starting quarterback in sophomore Tyler Buchner. But, despite the departures of former head coach Brian Kelly and four-year starting QB Ian Book, expectations are clearly still high for Notre Dame in 2022.

Here's what you need to know before the Fighting Irish battle the Buckeyes:

When is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State?

Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off on Saturday, Sept. 3.

What time does Notre Dame vs. Ohio State start?

Kickoff at the Horseshoe is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on?

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State will air on ABC.

How can I stream Notre Dame vs. Ohio State live?

You can stream the game live on ABC.com, the ABC app, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who is favored to win Notre Dame vs. Ohio State?

The Buckeyes are currently listed as a massive 14.5-point favorite over the Fighting Irish, according to our partner, PointsBet.

