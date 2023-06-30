How to watch NASCAR in Chicago: Start time, TV info, drivers, course map

The wait is almost over.

After months of anticipation, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is scheduled for this weekend.

The first street race in series history will challenge drivers in a variety of ways as they maneuver through some of Chicago’s most historic roads.

Before the racing gets underway, here’s a look at all the information you need to know:

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing on the 2.2-mile course this weekend.

The Xfinity Series, which is considered the second-highest level of stock car racing below the Cup Series, will race on Saturday, July 1, at 4 p.m. CT.

The Cup Series race is set for Sunday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Where is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course?

The Chicago course is located in the heart of the city. Drivers will begin the race of South Columbus Drive alongside the iconic Buckingham Fountain before turning onto East Balbo Drive and staring directly at Lake Michigan. Subsequent turns will be made onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive, East Roosevelt Road, back onto South Columbus Drive and East Balbo Drive, then South Michigan Avenue, Congress Plaza and Michigan Avenue again before starting the lap all over on South Columbus Drive.

Here’s a map of the course layout, courtesy of NASCAR:

NASCAR A detailed map of the Chicago Street Course track layout.

How can I watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

All coverage from Chicago will be broadcasted courtesy of NBC Sports, airing NBC and USA Network. You can also stream action live on NBC.com and Peacock.

Rick Allen (play-by-play) and Steve Letarte (analysis) will be on the call, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Mike Bagley stationed at different turns throughout the track for additional coverage and analysis. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman will be reporting live from pit road with updates.

Here’s the full schedule of events for both the Cup and Xfinity Series, including practice sessions, qualifying and the races:

Saturday, July 1 (all coverage on USA Network and streaming online)

Xfinity Series practice, 10 a.m. CT

Xfinity Series qualifying, 11 a.m. CT

“NASCAR America” live show, 12 p.m. CT

Cup Series practice, 12:30 p.m. CT

Cup Series qualifying, 1:30 p.m. CT

“Countdown to Green” pre-race show, 3:30 p.m. CT

Xfinity Series race – The Loop 121, 4 p.m. CT

Xfinity Series post-race show, 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, July 2 (coverage on NBC and streaming on Peacock)

“Countdown to Green” pre-race show, 4 p.m. CT

Cup Series race – Grant Park 220, 4:30 p.m. CT

Cup Series post-race show, 8 p.m. CT (exclusively on Peacock)

NASCAR Chicago Street Race drivers, entry list

There are 37 drivers set to race in the Grant Park 220 on Sunday.

The entry list includes seven former Cup Series champions and 26 former Cup Series race winners, plus two international champions from Formula One (Jenson Button) and Australian Supercars (Shane van Gisbergen).

You can find a full analysis of all 37 drivers right here.

What is the weather for NASCAR in Chicago this weekend?

NBC Chicago is predicting a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees. NASCAR has wet-weather tires, windshield wipers and mudflaps to combat rain at road courses, but they will pause racing if there is too much standing water on the track or if there is a nearby lightning strike.