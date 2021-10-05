How to Watch Cardinals Vs. Dodgers in 2021 NL Wild Card Game

How to watch Cardinals vs. Dodgers in NL Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It isn’t a traditional rivalry, but the 2021 NL Wild Card Game is a battle between two powerhouse organizations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are all too familiar with postseason baseball. Los Angeles is entering its ninth straight playoff run, while St. Louis will play in its third straight.

Considering they’ve both been in the postseason so often, it’s miraculous that the Dodgers and Cardinals haven’t played each other in October since 2014. From 2004 through 2014, they battled in the playoffs four times, with the Cardinals winning three of those matchups (2004 NLDS, 2013 NLCS, 2014 NLDS) to the Dodgers’ one (2009 NLDS).

The Dodgers locked up their playoff berth weeks ago, finishing the season 106-56 -- 16 games ahead of the Cardinals and 23 ahead of the next best wild card-eligible team. L.A. had its sights set on winning the NL West and avoiding the do-or-die game, but the San Francisco Giants finished one game ahead of them (107-55). The Cardinals, meanwhile, were all but dead just a few weeks ago, sitting eight games out of the postseason on Aug. 5. The Red Birds rattled off 17 straight wins in September, though, and ran away with the second wild card spot.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s matchup:

What time is the NL Wild Card Game?

The 2021 NL Wild Card Game between the Cardinals and Dodgers will take place at 8:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Dodger Stadium.

What TV channel is the NL Wild Card Game on?

The NL Wild Card Game will air on TBS, with Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi on the call.

The game will also be broadcasted with TBS (SAP) in Spanish by Pete Manzano and Fernando Palacios.

How to stream NL Wild Card Game live online

The game can be streamed on TBS.com and the TBS app.

FuboTV will also have the game (free trial).

How to listen to NL Wild Card Game on the radio

Fans can tune in to ESPN radio to listen to the Dodgers-Cardinals game. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Kyle Peterson will be on the radio call.

Who is pitching in the NL Wild Card game?

Two of the best in the bigs will take the mound at Dodger Stadium -- the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright vs. the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer.

Wainwright, 40, has had a resurgence this season. He’s been a Cardinal since 2005, amassing 184 regular season wins with a 3.35 ERA. With 17 wins and a 3.05 ERA in 2021, Wainwright had his best season since 2014. The Cardinals re-signed Wainwright to a one-year deal through 2022, which could be his last. Wainwright will make his 29th playoff appearance on Wednesday, and you never know if it could be his last.

Scherzer has been spectacular since the Dodgers acquired him in a trade with the Washington Nationals at the deadline. He finished 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts with the Dodgers, striking out 89 batters while walking just eight. At 37 years old, he’s still one of the league’s best pitchers. Scherzer has a 3.38 ERA in 22 postseason appearances, including two starts in the World Series for the 2019 champion Nationals.

Who is favored to win the NL Wild Card Game?

Scherzer and the Dodgers are favored to win in Los Angeles on Wednesday. PointsBet has the Dodgers as 1.5-run favorites against Wainwright and the Cardinals.

Moneyline: Dodgers -236 | Cardinals +185

